In a concerted effort to accelerate progress on the Bharatmala Project, the Cachar district administration has pledged to fast-track compensation disbursement to landowners affected by the four-lane road construction. At a high-level meeting held on Tuesday in the new conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office, Mridul Yadav, the District Commissioner of Cachar, emphasized the administration’s resolve to eliminate delays and ensure the project remains on schedule.

The meeting, attended by Additional District Commissioner (Land Acquisition) Dr. Khaleda Sultana Ahmed, all Circle Officers of Cachar, officials from the Land Acquisition Branch, Circle Office staff, and representatives from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), aimed at strategizing to expedite compensation processes. The District Commissioner underscored the Bharatmala Project’s transformative potential for enhancing connectivity and driving economic growth in the region. He stressed that prompt compensation to landholders is crucial for preventing any hindrance in the construction schedule.

“Our commitment is to ensure seamless execution by prioritizing the timely disbursement of compensation,” Yadav said. “The Bharatmala Project is poised to be a catalyst for Cachar's development, and we cannot afford to let delays in compensation disbursement stall this progress. It is our responsibility as administrators to facilitate swift and efficient processes.”

To achieve this, Yadav directed the departments involved to streamline procedures and emphasized a collaborative approach between the Land Acquisition Branch, Circle Officers, and NHIDCL representatives to resolve any outstanding issues quickly. His clear directives set the tone for urgency, focusing on adherence to deadlines and a shared commitment to delivering on the project’s promises.

Highlighting the administration’s proactive stance, Yadav expressed confidence in the district’s capability to meet the targets. “With our collective effort, we can drive this project forward, fostering a more connected and prosperous future for Cachar,” he remarked.

The meeting reflected the district administration’s dedication to advancing infrastructural developments and demonstrated a proactive approach in supporting the Bharatmala Project’s timely implementation, as conveyed in a press release issued by the Regional Office of Information & Public Relations, Barak Valley Zone, Silchar, Assam.

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