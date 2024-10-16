Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio inaugurated the new administrative complex, along with the GBs Customary Court and an SBI branch, today in Pughoboto. This development marks a significant milestone in the region's administration, heralding a new era of progress and efficiency.

During the inauguration, Chief Minister Rio stated the importance of these facilities and said, “This significant step will enhance services and infrastructure. It marks a new chapter in our administration’s history, symbolising progress, efficiency, and our commitment to the people.”

The new administrative complex is designed to reflect the government's commitment to good governance and public service, prioritizing transparency and accessibility. Rio noted that the complex will foster collaboration among various departments, ensuring a more responsive administration, expediting application processing, and improving grievance resolution.

“Our government is dedicated to ensuring that no one is left behind in our pursuit of growth and development, including Pughoboto,” the Chief Minister said. He called on the community to strive towards a #StateOfExcellence, where everyone has the opportunity to thrive, guided by unity, hard work, and community spirit.

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