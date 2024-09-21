In a significant move to enhance transparency and foster stronger communication between the administration and the media, Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, IAS, convened a special meeting with representatives from both print and electronic media at the new conference hall of the DC's office here on Saturday.

During his welcome address, DC Yadav expressed his appreciation for the media’s indispensable role in shaping public discourse and keeping the community well-informed. “The media serves as the vital bridge between the administration and the public,” DC Yadav stated.



“It plays a critical role in highlighting issues, disseminating key information, and holding us accountable. We are committed to maintaining an open and collaborative relationship to address concerns and improve public services,” mentioned DC Mridul Yadav.



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The interactive session allowed journalists to engage directly with the district administration, raising pertinent questions on various local issues, including ongoing developmental projects and law enforcement matters. In response, DC Yadav reiterated his administration’s commitment to transparency, adding, “We are here to listen, and we are dedicated to ensuring that accurate and timely information reaches the public.”

It is worthy mentioning that the meeting marked a significant step in reinforcing the bond between the district administration and the media, with both sides emphasizing the need for continued cooperation to serve the community of Cachar district effectively.

This is stated in a press release issued from the Regional Office of Information & Public Relations, Barak Valley Zone, Silchar, Assam.