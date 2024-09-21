Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asserted that the Jharkhand government has “learnt” from the northeastern state the idea of suspending internet services during recruitment examinations.

The suspension of mobile internet services began at 8 am and will continue till 1.30 pm on Saturday, and the prohibition will be repeated on Sunday, in a bid to check any malpractice during the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE), an official notification said.

“The Congress has been criticising me for suspending internet during conduct of examinations. But their government in Jharkhand is doing the same,” Sarma told reporters at Bezera in Kamrup district.



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"They have learned from us, showing that Assam is setting a national example," added the BJP leader, who also serves as the party's co-in-charge for Jharkhand.

The BJP, currently in opposition in Jharkhand, described the order as another attempt to cover up the "failed" system of the state government.

The Assam government had previously suspended mobile internet services statewide for three-and-a-half hours on September 15 for Grade III post exams and for four hours across nearly all districts in August 2022 for Grade III and IV posts exams.