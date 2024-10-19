In a move to enhance healthcare standards in the district, Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav convened a significant meeting on Saturday at the new conference hall of the DC's Office. The meeting focused on two critical issues: addressing the employment of unqualified personnel in private hospitals and reviewing the status of the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in Cachar.

During the meeting, DC Yadav laid down firm directives to all private healthcare institutions, insisting that the hiring of incompetent staff is strictly prohibited. He underscored the necessity for hospitals to prioritize high-quality medical care and to ensure that patients receive all healthcare services in accordance with established protocols. This emphasis on quality is intended to foster a more reliable healthcare environment for the residents of Cachar.

The meeting saw the participation of Additional District Commissioner (Health) Dr. Khaleda Sultana Ahmed, along with other senior health department officials. Together, they discussed strategies to enhance healthcare services under the AB-PMJAY scheme and emphasized the importance of adherence to guidelines within private hospitals.

DC Yadav's directives are poised to significantly elevate the quality of healthcare delivered to the community. The focus will remain on the rigorous monitoring of private hospitals to guarantee that medical facilities comply with required standards and that patients receive care from qualified, competent personnel.

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