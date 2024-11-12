The Cachar district administration is fully prepared for the Dholai constituency bye-election, set to take place on November 13.

As 832 polling officials, backed by 80 reserves, set off with essential poll materials from Silchar’s Interstate Bus Terminus in Ramnagar, excitement is building for what promises to be a pivotal vote.

With 208 polling stations ready across the constituency, nearly 1.98 lakh voters are expected to cast their ballots, selecting their preferred candidate from the contenders. Security has been tightened, especially around areas bordering Mizoram, to ensure a smooth voting process.

Adding to the significance, "Irongmara Prathamik Vidyalaya" has been designated a model polling station and will be operated entirely by an all-women team, highlighting the district's commitment to empowering female leadership in electoral roles.



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