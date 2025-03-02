Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 2 lauded the Assam Police for their relentless crackdown on illegal drug trafficking, following a significant Rs 1.5 crore drug bust in two separate operations conducted by Cachar Police.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), CM Sarma praised the police for their swift and effective action, stating:

"In two separate operations, drugs worth Rs 1.50 crore were recovered by @cacharpolice. In a source-based operation, two vehicles were intercepted, leading to the recovery of 310 grams of heroin. Excellent work, @assampolice."

According to sources, the operation was conducted following intelligence inputs about narcotics transportation in the Cachar district.

The police intercepted two vehicles, leading to the seizure of 310 grams of heroin, estimated to be worth over Rs 1.5 crore in the illegal market. The accused individuals were apprehended, and further investigations are underway to trace the larger network of drug suppliers.

The Assam government has reiterated its commitment to eradicating drug-related crimes, ensuring stricter enforcement and strengthening cross-border surveillance to curb the inflow of narcotics into the state.



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