In yet another major crackdown on illegal drug trafficking, Government Railway Police (GRP) on March 22 seized a huge amount of Cannabis from a train at Guwahati railway station.

The police searched a Rajdhani express train that was stationed there and seized 93.7 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) based on specific inputs.

The information suggests that the train was heading towards lower Assam before arriving at Guwahati.

The seized ganja is estimated to cost worth crores in the international market.

No arrests have been made in connection with the seizure.

Further investigation underway with regards to the seizure.

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