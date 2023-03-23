Assam Police on March 22, seized fake gold items weighing over five kilograms and detained two in Morigaon district on charges of smuggling.

An operation was carried out at Nellie in Jagiroad in the Morigaon district of Assam based on specific inputs of a possible smuggling attempt, according to preliminary reports. Officials were able to recover three boat-shaped pieces of gold from the two men's possession during the operation.

After careful examination, it became clear that the seized items were fakes and not genuine gold. The entire seizure, according to officials, weighed approximately 5.4 kilograms.

During the operation, the police detained two individuals for attempting to smuggle the fake gold items. The two were identified by the police as Mohammad Alaluddin and Mohammad Abu Kalam.

The two were also in possession of three mobile phones and a motorcycle, in addition to the phony gold items.

In the mean time, Nellie Police have brought the two in to be interrogated regarding the matter. According to reports, the recent increase in the number of fake gold items seized across the state suggests that a larger connection is at work.

Officials informed that on March 21, at least four individuals and fake gold items were seized by Jagiroad Police in the Morigaon district of Assam.

According to starting reports, an activity was done in view of explicit contributions of a potential sneaking bid. During the operation, the four suspects were apprehended by police, who also found several items made of fictitious gold in their possession.

Abu Taher, Faizul Islam, Rekibuddin Ali, and Jahidul Islam have been identified as the people who have been apprehended, according to officials.



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