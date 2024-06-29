A court in Assam's Dhubri, on June 29, sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 16,000 for attempting to kill a man who tried stopping him on his way to smuggle cow heads. He was charged with three different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The incident took place on September 18, 2015, when Mahadev Dutta attempted to smuggle cow heads from Dhubri's Golakganj to Bangladesh by road.

Two locals, Chandan Ghosh and Raju Ghosh, noticed Dutta's illegal actions and tried to stop him. But, Dutta attacked Chandan and Raju Ghosh with a 'dao' (long iron sickle). As a result, Raju sustained a major hand injury and Chandan suffered a severe neck injury.

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Chandan's wife Tina Ghosh reported the matter to Golakganj Police Station the next day. Her husband succumbed to his injuries on February 29 this year after eight years of medical treatment in Delhi, Guwahati and Dhubri.

Public Prosecutor Harmohan Das said the investigation revealed that Dutta was the perpetrator who brutally attacked Chandan and Raju.

On Saturday (June 29), Dhubri district and sessions judge Paban Chandra Kalita heard the case and found Dutta guilty. He was convicted under sections 324 (two years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000), 326 (seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 6,000), and 307 (10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 8,000) of the IPC.

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All the sentences are supposed to run concurrently.