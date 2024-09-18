The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday apprehended a Junior Engineer of the Central Water Commission (CWC) in Assam for demanding and accepting a bribe.

The accused has been identified as Ayush Kumar, who worked as a Junior Engineer in the Central Water Commission (CWC) of Megna Sub-Division in the Cachar district of Assam.

CBI informed that a case was registered by CBI on Wednesday against said accused Junior Engineer and unknown public servants and others on allegations that the accused demanded a bribe from the complainant for clearing payments of Rs 1.55 lakh (approx.) on the hiring of a vehicle of the complainant by CWC, Silchar.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000 from the complainant for clearing his pending bills. Searches are being conducted by CBI at various locations.

An investigation into the matter is underway.



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