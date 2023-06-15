A team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) left for Jakhalabandha a day after the central government handed the inquiry into the mysterious death of Morikolong Sub-Inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha to the agency on June 15.

As per reports, the team will investigate the two cars involved in the collision that killed SI Junmoni Rabha and then go to the Crime Investigation Department's (CID) headquarters.

It is to be mentioned here that a CBI team under the supervision of DIG Lovely Katiyar arrived in Guwahati from Delhi after the investigation of the case was handed over to the agency.

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The Central Government had assigned the investigation of Junmoni Rabha’s death case to the CBI.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "The government of India has assigned the investigation of the case concerning the unfortunate death of Smt Junmani Rabha to the Central Bureau of Investigation."

"An order from the Ministry of Personnel, public grievances and Pensions said “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 5 read with section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 (25 of 1946), the Central Government with the consent of the State Government of Assam, issued vide Notification No. ECF No. 302621/20 dated 20.05.2023, Home & Political Department, Govt. of Assam, hereby extends the powers and jurisdiction of the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment to the whole State of Assam for investigation of four cases," the order reads.