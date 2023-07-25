A two-member team from the CBI have been camping in Tinsukia since July 17 to investigate the murder case of CPIML leader Gangaram Kaul in 2013.

This comes after the Gangaram Kaul's family filed a writ petition in the Gauhati High Court to investigate the case again as the police failed to find out the accused behind the crime.

It is to be mentioned here that the CPI (ML) worker Gangaram Kaul was killed at Panitola in Tinsukia district on March 25, 2013.

The family also alleged a political conspiracy behind the murder and also filed an FIR wherein the name of former Congress MLA from Sabuwa Raju Sahu along with five other persons was held responsible.



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Apart from Congress legislator Raju Sahu, the other names in the FIR are that of then Panitiola panchayat president Bijoy Gohain, former Bongololataoli panchayat president Mridul Neog, Mahesh Gowala, Dipak Thakuria and Puroshattam Thakuria.

Earlier, there have been massive protests demanding justice for the murder of tea worker leader Gangaram Kaul and demanded CBI enquiry.

On the basis of the family's FIR, Tinsukia Sadar police station

The CBI had registered case no. 191/13 and got an investigation into the murder case which was inserted under section u/s 341/302/34 IPC.

CBI had conducted an investigation but closed the investigation in the case without ascertaining who committed the murder, however, the Gauhati High Court again directed the CBI to probe the matter after a plea seeking dissatisfaction by the family.

Two CBI officials have come to Panitola in Tinsukia to probe the killing of Gangaram Kaul again following a court order.

The CBI official has also gone for a door-to-door probe into those named as witnesses in the murder case.

The hapless family is awaiting justice for the murder of Gangaram For the past 10 years.

