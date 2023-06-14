Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 14 took over the investigation of Sub Inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha's death case, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

''The government of India has assigned the investigation of the case concerning the unfortunate death of Smt Junmani Rabha to the Central Bureau of Investigation,'' tweeted Sarma.

The government of India has assigned the investigation of the case concerning the unfortunate death of Smt Junmani Rabha to the Central Bureau of Investigation. pic.twitter.com/rQYXLXuMa6 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 14, 2023

The development comes after directed Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh visited the office of the CBI in New Delhi on June 12.

The visit was aimed at discussing the transfer of SI Junmoni Rabha's death case from the CID Assam to the premier investigating police agency.

"On the directions of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, I will be visiting the CBI office on June 12. We will hold talks with top CBI officials in New Delhi. Hopefully, SI Junmoni Rabha's death case will be transferred to CBI after the discussions," said Assam DGP GP Singh while speaking to the media.

It is noteworthy that the CBI can take up investigations of offenses only in the Union Territories. However, with the consent of the concerned State Government, the Central Government can authorize the CBI to investigate a crime in a state.

Earlier on May 20, Assam DGP GP Singh officially recommended the transfer of investigations of all four cases registered in Assam's Nagaon and Lakhimpur districts to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after reviewing every aspect of the case and holding discussions with CID Assam and senior police officers.

Also read: SI Junmoni Rabha's Death Case: Assam DGP to visit CBI office in Delhi on June 12