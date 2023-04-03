The Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on April 2 informed that central agencies in the country have been alerted pertaining to a threat issued by a pro-khalistani group to state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He further informed that Sarma's security has been adequately sensitized in wake of the emerging threat.

''In view of global events, the threat is being taken very seriously by Assam Police. The central agencies have been kept in the loop on the issue,'' the Assam DGP tweeted.

Reference audio clip threatening Hon CM Assam by a person called Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a designated individual terrorist under Indian law and heading an unlawful association called Sikh for Justice -

1. A case under appropriate sections of IPC and UAP Act has been registered… — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) April 2, 2023

Singh also said that a case under appropriate sections of the IPC and UAP Act has been registered at STF Police Station of Assam.

On April 2, a US-based separatist Sikh body -- Sikh for Justice (SFJ) -- issued a threat to Himanta Biswa Sarma over the detention of six aides of Sikh separatist leader Amritpal Singh at Dibrugarh jail.

Some journalists in Assam received a recorded voice call, which issued a warning to Assam CM for allegedly torturing pro-Khalistani supporters lodged in Dibrugarh jail.

In the audio message, the pro-Khalistan group alleged that the six aides of Amritpal Singh are being tortured at the Dibrugarh jail in Assam.

Reacting over the same, Assam Cabinet Ministers Pujish Hazarika and Ashok Singhal on April 2 said that Khalistani terrorists cannot harm the state Chief Minister

''Somebody will threaten us and think we will not get afraid. Come to Assam and say all these things. Why he is in America and threatening our CM Himanta Biswa Sarma? said Pijush Hazarika while speaking to media over the matter.



Besides Pijush, Ashok Singhal too reacted on the same and said people don't need to be worried as Khalistani can't do anything to Assam Chief Minister.

''People in Assam should not afraid. Khalistani terrorists cannot do anything to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma,'' he added.

Also read: Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal assures public of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's safety amidst Khalistani threat