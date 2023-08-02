Public Health Engineering (PHE) officials' incompetence caused crores of rupees to float aimlessly in the Brahmaputra river at Kushbari under Naskara gaon panchayat in the South Salmara constituency of Dhubri district.

The water supply centre of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) site in Kushbari, which included the ground reservoir water tank as well as the underground boring and other installed vital equipment, has been entirely washed away beneath the water as a result of the extreme erosion in the Brahmaputra river.

Speaking on the matter, a local claimed that PHE officials chose the location despite knowing that the river was just 300 metres close to the JJM scheme's then-proposed site.

''The locals had previously objected to the project and urged the officials to choose another area nearby for the benefit of people,'' he added.

It is noteworthy that the river continued to erode in this specific location for a very long period of time. Thus, the project has failed and been severely damaged by erosion, which the villagers blame entirely on the incompetence of the dishonest officials.

Meanwhile, another JJM site, in Sundarpura Part-lll under Sundarpura gaon panchayat bordering Kushbari area in the Jaleshwar constituency of Dhubri district, is currently under serious threats, and work there has been halted by the contractor and the officials of PHE.

Although the residents had previously objected that the river flowing close to the JJM site's perimeter wall, PHE authorities never paid attention and never attempted to comprehend the consequences. As a result, the recipients of the central government's free scheme are consequently prohibited from receiving drinking water.

In the wake of the catastrophe, the public demanded minister, Jayanta Malla Baruah to intervene and conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. The blame has been laid on the Public Health and Engineering Department, pointing out the department's alleged irresponsibility in handling the project.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the region, highlighting the dangers posed by the unpredictable river. The erosion-prone location appears to have made the water life scheme project vulnerable even before its inauguration.

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