With the mercury hitting the unbearable heights, the Kamrup Metropolitan District administration has rescheduled school timings for all private and government schools under its ambit in response to the ongoing heat wave.



According to an official notification issued by the Office of the District Elementary Education Officer, the school hours have been revised in both state-run and private schools under the Kamrup (M) district.



“As per the instruction received from the District Commissioner, Kamrup metro district in the interest of public wellbeing the normal school timing is again rescheduled due to continuous rise of Mercury level and prevailing scorching heat for both Govt. Provincialised and private schools under Kamrup Metro district w.e.f Thursday, 3 rd Aug ’2023,” the notification stated.



Below are the timings of the schools -

• Lower Primary (LP) Schools - 7:30 A.M. to 12:00 Noon

• Middle English (ME) Schools - 7:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M

• High Schools/ Higher Secondary Schools - 7:30 A.M. to 01:00 P.M



“Schools are also instructed to conduct the morning assembly inside the classroom or shaded area,” it added.



“This order comes into force with immediate effect and shall remain remaining in force until 15th Aug, 2023,” the official notification further stated.



Also read : Manipur BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh urges parliamentarians to discuss real issues of violence-hit state, allow Parliament to function