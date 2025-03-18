The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved a Revised Cost Estimate (RCE) of Rs 1019.16 crore for the completion of the two-lane bridge connecting Majuli and Jorhat over the Brahmaputra River, marking a significant milestone in Assam’s infrastructure development.

The 6.8 km-long bridge (Package II) on NH-715K, a crucial link between Majuli (North Bank) and Jorhat (South Bank), has been a long-pending demand to improve connectivity to Majuli, the world’s largest river island.

The revised cost approval follows the deliberations of the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) on March 6, 2025, chaired by the Secretary, of Road Transport & Highways.

The completion of this bridge is expected to boost regional connectivity, facilitate economic growth, and reduce reliance on ferries for transportation between Majuli and the mainland.



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