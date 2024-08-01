The Ministry has formulated a scheme and initiated implementation on a pilot basis in Chandigarh and Assam to provide cashless treatment to victims of road accidents caused by the use of motor vehicles, on any category of road, in collaboration with the National Health Authority (NHA).

Under this scheme, the eligible victims are administered Health Benefits Packages relating to trauma and polytrauma care at empanelled hospitals under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), up to a maximum of Rs. 1.5 lakh for a maximum period of 7 days from the date of the accident.

The Ministry has formulated a scheme and initiated implementation on a pilot basis in Chandigarh and Assam which is being administered under the aegis of the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund constituted under section 164B of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.



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The sources of income and its utilization have been provided under the Central Motor Vehicles (Motor Vehicle Accident Fund) Rules, 2022.

NHA, under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, in coordination with local police, empanelled hospitals, the State Health Agency, the National Informatics Centre and the General Insurance Council is responsible for the implementation of the program.

The pilot program for cashless treatment to victims of road accidents caused by the use of motor vehicles, launched in Chandigarh and Assam, extends support irrespective of the place of occurrence of the road accident, considering the mandate under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

This information was given by the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.