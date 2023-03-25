Amit Shah said the Union government has decided to decrease the jurisdiction of “disturbed areas” declared under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) in Assam, Nagaland Manipur once again.

”A historic day for the Northeast! PM @narendramodi led GoI has once again decided to decrease the disturbed areas in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur under the AFSPA. This decision has been taken on account of significant improvement in the security situation in North-East India.,” he said in a series of tweets.

A historic day for the Northeast!



PM @narendramodi led GoI has once again decided to decrease the disturbed areas in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur under the AFSPA. This decision has been taken on account of significant improvement in the security situation in North-East India. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 25, 2023

He said the decision has been taken in view of a significant improvement in the security situation in the Northeastern region. ”For the first time in India’s history PM @narendramodi Ji prioritized security, peace and development in the North East. As a result of it, the region today is rapidly heading on the path of peace and development,” he said.

The MHA statement further stated that the disturbed areas notification was in force throughout the state of Assam since 1990.

The Disturbed Areas Notification is in force since 1990 in the whole of Assam. As a result of significant improvement in the security situation due to the untiring efforts of the Modi government, the disturbed areas under AFSPA were removed from the entire state of Assam except 9 districts and one sub-division of one district from 01.04.2022 and 01.04.2023 It has been reduced to only 8 districts while reducing further in disturbed areas.

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Disturbed area declaration under AFSPA in Manipur (except Imphal Municipality area) was in operation since 2004.

Taking an important step by the central government under the leadership of PM Modi, 15 police station areas of 6 districts were taken out of the disturbed area notification from 01.04.2022 and now from 01.04.2023 the disturbed area notification under AFSPA has been extended to 4 other police station areas. While removing from, a total of 19 police stations in 7 districts are being removed from.

The Disturbed Areas Notification is applicable in the whole of Nagaland from the year 1995.

Following the recommendation of the committee constituted in this context to remove AFSPA in a phased manner, the disturbed area notification was removed from 15 police stations of 7 districts from 01.04.2022 and the disturbed area notification under AFSPA from 01.04.2023 While removing from 3 other police station areas, a total of 18 police stations in 8 districts are being removed.

Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji thanked Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and said that I express my gratitude to Modi ji for bringing this positive change in the lives of the people of North East and connecting this region with the whole of India. I congratulate the people of the Northeast on this momentous occasion.