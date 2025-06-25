Assam changes nomenclature of officers to act against child marriage

In a significant administrative move to intensify the crackdown on child marriages, the Assam government has redesignated all District Child Protection Officers (DCPOs) as Child Marriage Prohibition Officers (CMPOs) across the state.

According to an official notification issued by Mukesh Chandra Sahu, Principal Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department, the renaming of posts is effective immediately and aligns with the state’s push to enforce the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 (PCMA) more robustly.

“The Governor of Assam is pleased to notify the District Child Protection Officers of all Districts of Assam as Child Marriage Prohibition Officers (CMPOs) at the district level with immediate effect,” the notification stated.

Sahu clarified that in addition to duties under PCMA 2006, the newly designated CMPOs will also operate under the Assam Prohibition of Child Marriage Rules, 2015, expanding their role and jurisdiction.



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The officers are now empowered to lodge FIRs under the PCMA, 2006, or The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, depending on the case specifics.

Furthermore, the notification underlined that CMPOs will coordinate closely with existing officials such as Gram Panchayat Secretaries in general areas and Lot Mandals (Patwaris in Dima Hasao) in Sixth Schedule areas to ensure uniform enforcement and swift action.

The move comes amid Assam’s intensified campaign against child marriage, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s government reiterating zero-tolerance toward the social evil, including recent state-wide crackdowns and arrests of offenders.