A chargesheet has been filed in connection with the tragic road accident that resulted in the deaths of 12 people in Dergaon on January 3, according to recent reports.

The Dergaon Police have concluded a five-month investigation and submitted the chargesheet to the District Judicial Court. The prosecutor confirmed that charges have been brought against 17 individuals involved in the road construction project. The fatal head-on collision between a passenger bus and a truck was attributed to inadequate diversion management during the construction phase.

The chargesheet has been filed under sections 304, 201, 406, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), according to the circle inspector.

On the morning of January 3, at around 5 am, a passenger bus carrying over 40 people collided with a coal-laden truck on National Highway 37 near Balijan, Dergaon. Both drivers were killed instantly, and the injured were transported to Dergaon Civil Hospital. Those with severe injuries were later transferred to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH).

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