Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 11 watched ‘The Kerala Story’ along with the state cabinet members, while urging all to watch the film with their daughters.

Praising the makers and producers of the film for touching upon a sensitive issue, CM Sarma urged all to watch this film which shows the truth and apathy of few victim girls while they were young.

"Today I went to see the #KeralaStory along with my Cabinet colleagues. Everyone should see this film with their daughter, it is my humble request," said Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Speaking on the issue taken up by the film and the controversy surrounding the same, CM Sarma added that the film is not about religion, but about ISIS and how young girls are being fooled into joining terror groups by forced religious conversion.

On May 7, Bengaluru’s Garuda Mall organised a special screening of the contentious film which was attended by BJP national president JP Nadda.

After watching the film, Nadda said, “This movie shows a new kind of poisonous terrorism that is without weapons. No state or religion is particularly associated with this type of terrorism”.

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