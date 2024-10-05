Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota held a crucial meeting to review and approve the State Action Plan for Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) and the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) 2.0. The meeting also provided an update on the current status of both projects across the state.

Key discussions revolved around initiatives to enhance the efficiency of criminal justice services. These included the integration of the MedLEaPR application with CCTNS, linking CCTNS with the Chief Minister's Dashboard, and the implementation of the eSummon module. These initiatives aim to improve coordination and streamline the criminal justice system in Assam.

The meeting outlined the roadmap for further developments in Assam’s law enforcement systems under the CCTNS and ICJS framework.

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