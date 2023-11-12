In a significant operation launched by the 23 Assam Rifles (AR), one NSCN area commander identified as Ram Pradhan alias Ram Newar was arrested following a clash with Assam Rifles on November 11 in Tinsukia's Borgolai.

During the operation, Assam Rifles personnel seized one Chinese made rifle, several SIM cards and several incriminating documents.

It has been reported that the NSCN Commander was involved in various criminal activities including demanding funds in various areas like Ledo, Bargolai, Lekhapani, Bomgarha, Tipong Lalpahar, Paharpur etc.

At present, the militant member has been handed over to the Lekhapani police by the Assam Rifles. Police continue interrogation to get more information from the militant.

Also read : Assam: Naga rebel outfit NSCN area commander injured in clash with army in Tinsuika