The Assam Christian Forum on June 24 appealed the Central and State government for a comprehensive and sustainable solution that addresses the root causes of the Manipur unrest.



The Christian forum that represents different denominations of the Christian community held a prayer meet on June 24 in Guwahati, standing in solidarity with the people of Manipur, urged all to stand in unity and pray for peace as Manipur boils due to the ethnic violence that hit the state on May 3, 2023.



Disheartened by the loss of lives and damages to property in the ongoing ethnic strife, even after Union Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the state, the people are in dismay as incidents of arson, vandalism, destruction to public property continues despite heavy deployment of army, police forces in the state.



Allen Brooks, the spokesperson of the Assam Christian Forum has urged the Centre to take proactive decision to restore peace in the northeastern state of Manipur.



The Assam Christian Forum encourages all stakeholders to engage in dialogue, promoting understanding and seeking ways to build bridges of unity and cooperation among diverse communities.



With the all party meet chaired by Amit Shah underway in Delhi, the forum as well as the people are hopeful that a positive outcome will come out and the Union Government will take a comprehensive decision to restore peace in the state.



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