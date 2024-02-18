A poster threatening the school authorities of Carmel School in Jorhat, warning not to make education a religious affair was put up on the school wall by miscreants.

The incident has caused a furor among the school authorities as well as among the residents as Carmel School principal lodged a complaint at Chinamara police post in Jorhat.

According to sources, some unknown people had put up threatening posters on the boundary wall of the school, warning the authorities to keep the symbols and statues of Christianity out of the school.

An ultimatum of one week was also mentioned in the poster, otherwise it has been said in the poster to be ready to face the consequences. The principal has also attached a copy of the poster with the complaint submitted at the police station.

A formal application has been submitted by a church body seeking police protection amid a sense of panic on school premises. The application states that the 'sensitive matter' has caused concern within the school campus.

The application, forwarded by the school principal Sister Rose Fatima, states her institution has always respected and accommodated individuals of all religions and cultures, maintaining a peaceful and tranquil atmosphere.

The Chinamara police have confirmed they are aware of the situation and are currently investigating. As of now, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for instigating the issue.

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