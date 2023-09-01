The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam detained Bajali DSP Pushkal Gogoi along with six other police officers on September 1 for questioning.

As per sources, along with the Gogoi, the CID has also detained SI Devjit Giri, ASI Shashank Das of Bhawanipur police station and the officer in charge of Patacharkuchi, Anup Patiri, ABC Injamamul Hassan, PSO of Smti Gayatri Sonowal, the then Addl SP (HQ), Bajali, HG(Driver) Deepjoy Roy, driver to SP Bajali and HG (Driver) Nabir Ahmed, part-time driver of SP, Bajali for questioning.

As per sources, the detention comes after the supari mafia, Rafiul Hussian alleged that all several police officials are part of the racket.



Also Read: Assam: Tinsukia DC office employee charged under POCSO Act, suspended

This comes after the police conducted a massive raid at the accused Supari mafia's residence.

Assam DGP GP Singh in a tweet wrote, "Reference Bajali incident -

@assampolice Hq had received a complaint of demand for money by some police officers of @BajaliPolice in the first week of August. @DIR_VAC_ASSAM was directed to lay a trap but couldn’t succeed since police officers were careful. However, complaint was found to be prima facie true. On the basis of this a criminal case has been registered on August 31st at @AssamCid vide CID PS Case No-14/2023 u/s-120B/341/342/323/448/294/379/387/427/506/307 IPC.

Further lawful action is being taken. As always, we remain committed to relentless, ruthless action against corrupt practices.