The Crime Investigation Department (CID), Assam began its investigation into the paper leak incident for the General Science subject of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination on March 13 and have apprehended seven students of a private school in connection with the incident.

Acting on inputs, the CID apprehended the students, all studying at a private school in Dibrugarh. The students are currently being interrogated by the CID team.

Meanwhile, a CID team on March 13 reportedly took three persons into their custody for questioning. They are currently being interrogated.

The arrested persons have been identified as Jyotirekha Borgohain, Herambo Kumar Das and Bindeshwar Tumung. Two of the accused are teachers and one person is a driver.

All three are employees of the Bhauri Devi Sarawgi Government High School.

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) on March 12, reportedly decided to cancel the General Science exam at the last moment after the question paper allegedly got leaked on social media.

Earlier, HSLC Exam was cancelled for English subject. As per the notice issued by SEBA, the English exam has been cancelled in one of the centres in Cachar district.

Also read : Assam: SEBA Examination Controller deems paper leak "unfortunate," vows to assist CID in nabbing culprits