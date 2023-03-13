The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam has launched a probe into the alleged leakage of the General Science (C3) question paper of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA). As part of the investigation, three SEBA officials were interrogated on Monday based on an FIR filed by the Controller of Examinations.

The incident came to light after some reports emerged on March 12 that a handwritten model question paper of the General Science exam was circulating among some candidates and on social media. The Board cancelled the exam scheduled for March 13 and announced that it would be held on March 30 instead. The cancelled English exam in JR Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram, will now be held on March 28, according to a notice issued by SEBA.

The Director General of Police, GP Singh, took to Twitter to confirm the registration of a criminal case and to assure that the culprits and conspirators would be brought to justice. "We would bring the culprits and conspirators to law," he tweeted. The Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, also appealed to the candidates not to panic or feel disheartened by the cancellation.

SEBA has initiated an inquiry into the matter and is expected to take appropriate action once the enquiry is complete. Meanwhile, the three SEBA officials who were interrogated by CID have not been named, and their role in the alleged paper leak is not known. The incident has raised concerns about the integrity and security of the HSLC exams, which are crucial for the academic and career prospects of lakhs of students in the state.

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