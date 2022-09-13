The body of the Crime Investigation Department's Assistant Sub-Inspector was found at the 'Bhagwan' hotel in Guwahati.

According to the information received, the body was identified as Nirmal Bhuyan, a resident of the Nalbari district.

A police team has reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident. After investigation, the body will be sent to the hospital for postmortem.

Speaking exclusively to IndiaTodayNE, Guwahati Joint Commissioner of Police, Partha Harathi Mahanta stated, "there's no evidence of foul play. The cops found no evidence of a murder suspect when searching the spot. All details will be given following the post mortem report".