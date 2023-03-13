The Director General of Police, GP Singh on March 13 informed that the General Science paper leak incident of the ongoing High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam in Assam, will be probed by the Crime Investigation Department.

Taking to Twitter, GP Singh wrote, “Reference media reports of leakage of General Science (C3) question paper of HSLC examination scheduled for March 13th 2023 conducted by Board of Secondary Education, Assam – A criminal case has been registered and would be investigated by CID Assam. We would bring the culprits and conspirators to law”.

Reference media reports of leakage of General Science (C3) question paper of HSLC examination scheduled for March 13th 2023 conducted by Board of Secondary Education, Assam - A criminal case has been registered and would be investigated by CID Assam. We would bring the culprits… https://t.co/oVwC1UxVrz — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) March 12, 2023

SEBA reportedly decided to cancel the HSLC Science exam yesterday, a day before it was scheduled, after the question paper allegedly leaked on social media.

The new dates for the science HSLC exam have not yet been announced by the board.

Meanwhile, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu took to Twitter saying, "General Science examination of the on going HSLC examination scheduled for 13/03/2023 has been cancelled by SEBA in view of media reports of leakage of the question paper. Next date will be announced in due course."

The English section of the Higher Secondary Leaving Certificate, or Assam HSLC Exam 2023, was previously canceled. According to the SEBA notice, one of the centers in the Cachar district has cancelled the English exam.

Also read : Assam HSLC 2023 examination: Science exam cancelled following question paper leak