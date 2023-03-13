A day ahead of the ongoing HSLC examination in Assam, the state education board (SEBA) cancelled the General Science exam after reports of the question paper being leaked on social media surfaced on March 12.

Owing to reports of the question paper leak, the state board announced the cancellation of the exam and an investigation initiated for the same.



The new dates for the science HSLC exam have not yet been announced by the board.

General Science examination of the on going HSLC examination scheduled for 13/03/2023 has been cancelled by SEBA in view of media reports of leakage of the question paper. Next date will be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/3fvU2CbSgr — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) March 12, 2023

"General Science examination of the on-going HSLC examination scheduled for 13/03/2023 has been cancelled by SEBA in view of media reports of leakage of the question paper," Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu wrote on Twitter.



The English section of the Higher Secondary Leaving Certificate, or Assam HSLC Exam 2023, was previously canceled. According to the SEBA notice, one of the centers in the Cachar district has cancelled the English exam.

There were reports that students at Cachar's JR Ucchotor Madhyamik Vidyalaya Gonirgram Higher Secondary examination center used unfair means, so the SEBA decided to cancel the exam.



Similarly, on March 6, the Mathematics question paper was leaked on the second day of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam.



Sources say that the paper leak happened in the Cachar district, where the question paper went viral 15 minutes after the Mathematics exam started.

Additionally, a few images of the exam paper went viral on social media.



Also read : Controversy erupts as Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's face appears on insulting poster in Hyderabad