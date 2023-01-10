The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has registered a disproportionate assets case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Utpal Bora, the then Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhula police station, and his wife.

The investigation department has already investigated and charge-sheeted the minor girl child murder case of Dhula police station against accused one Krishna Kamal Baruah and also registered a separate case on charges of bribery against the then superintendent and additional superintendent, Darrang and Utpal Bora.

“During the investigation of the bribery case, it has come to light that Bora had purchased a luxurious SUV MG Gloster vehicle at a cost of Rs. 33.93 lakh in Dec 2020 in his name,” CID said in an official statement on January 10.

It further informed that Bora has also purchased a housing plot of 3 Kathas at Paschim Boragaon, Guwahati at a cost of Rs 48 lakhs in the name of his wife in March 2022.

''Further, he also booked an apartment with 2,950 sq. ft. of build-up area in September 2020 at a total cost of Rs 45 lakhs which were now under construction and as per the payment conditions in the agreement, 95 per cent of the cost appears to have been paid to the builder so far,'' the statement added.

''Further, there were cash balances in his bank accounts to the tune of Rs 5.23 lakhs at ICICI bank, Barpeta Branch and Rs 17.5 lakhs at SBI, New Guwahati Branch,'' the CID claimed.

Notably, during the check period, his known sources of income were only Rs 13.3 lakhs and he had incurred an expenditure of Rs 6.74 lakh towards the household expenditure, registration fee and stamp duty, and road tax for the luxury vehicle.

“As such, he is in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 1.26 crores which is more than 947 per cent of his known sources of income,” the CID added.

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