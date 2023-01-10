A carcass of a wild elephant was found at Takawni Reserve Forest under Domdoma Forest Division in upper Assam's Tinsukia district on January 9.

As per reports, the villagers recovered the carcass of an elephant and informed the forest officials.

Upon receiving the same, the forest officials visited the spot and collected samples of the dead elephant for postmortem.

People are suspecting that the elephant died due to poisoning. However, the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

In December last year, a wild elephant was found dead in a paddy field at Khatangpani Pengree under the Margherita subdivision in Tinsukia.

Reportedly, it was suspected that the elephant died due to electrocution.

In September last year, the carcass of a wild elephant was recovered from a river at Numaligarh in Assam’s Golaghat district.

The jumbo was first spotted by locals in the Doigrung river, after which the locals informed forest officials who reportedly had come out in search of food from the forest area.

It is worth mentioning that as many as 121 elephants died under unnatural circumstances in Assam from 2017-18 to 2021-22 against 494 in the country.

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