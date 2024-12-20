The Central Institute of Technology (CIT), Kokrajhar, held its 3rd Convocation Ceremony today at the Bodofa Cultural Complex, in Kokrajhar.

A total of 464 graduates from Diploma, Undergraduate, Master’s, and Ph.D. were conferred their degrees during the grand event.



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The ceremony was graced by Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro as the chief guest. CIT Kokrajhar Director Prof. A. Srinivasan and Chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG) Prof. (Retd.) Nishikant V. Deshpande, along with faculty, students, and their families, were in attendance to celebrate the achievements of the graduates.

The convocation highlighted CIT Kokrajhar's continued commitment to excellence in education, research, and the development of skilled professionals for the region and beyond.