In a groundbreaking move to revolutionize energy trading and promote the use of renewable energy, the Assam government is set to launch a new Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Solar Energy Transaction Scheme.

This innovative platform will empower solar energy producers, also known as "prosumers," to sell surplus energy to other consumers directly, fostering a sustainable energy ecosystem.

Under this scheme, consumers enrolled in the Rooftop Solar Scheme (RTS), who generate excess solar power, can trade their surplus energy through a dedicated digital platform. This will not only enable them to earn additional income but also create a decentralized model for energy distribution.

How the P2P Solar Energy Transaction Works:

Registration: Prosumers with surplus energy, particularly those under the PM Surya Ghar program, will register on the trading platform and consent to offer their excess energy for sale.

Offer Placement: Sellers will list their surplus units for sale, valid for a single day, ensuring that the price remains within a pre-determined ceiling.

Buyer Interaction: Buyers, who must also register on the platform, will have access to a comprehensive list of sellers and their offers.



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Transaction Process: Buyers can accept offers and make payments through an integrated payment gateway.

Energy Adjustment: Once the transaction is successful, the platform will adjust the traded units in the accounts of both the buyer and seller, reflecting in their subsequent bills.

Unsold Energy: Any surplus energy not sold during the day will be automatically redirected to Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL).

This initiative aligns with the state's commitment to clean energy and aims to maximize the utility of solar resources. By leveraging digital technology, it encourages active participation in the energy market and ensures economic benefits for solar energy producers.

Officials are optimistic about the platform's potential to bridge energy supply gaps while encouraging more households to adopt rooftop solar systems. The launch date and further details are expected to be announced soon.

Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) is spearheading this project as part of its ongoing efforts to promote renewable energy adoption in Assam.

This scheme not only showcases the state's progressive stance on energy innovation but also sets a benchmark for others to follow in creating a sustainable and inclusive energy ecosystem.