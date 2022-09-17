Citizen-Centric governance in Assam has taken a giant leap as the Right To Public Service Portal (RTPS) crosses 4 million applications.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude to the people of Assam for reposing trust in our citizen-centric governance initiatives.

Expressing his happiness over the development, the Assam CM tweeted,'' Assam Citizen Centric Service Delivery Project that enables citizens to apply ARTPS-notified services online crosses an important milestone of receiving 4 million applications.

My gratitude to the people of Assam for reposing trust in our citizen-centric governance initiatives''.

Meanwhile, Assam Citizen-Centric Service Delivery Project (ACCSDP) also expressed its gratitude to the people of Assam for their faith in the platform.

''Citizen-Centric governance in Assam takes a giant leap as the Right To Public Service Portal crosses 4 million applications. Deepest gratitude to the people of Assam for their faith in the platform,'' ACCSDP tweeted.

Notably, ACCSDP is funded by the World Bank to make electronic delivery of services notified under the ARTPS Act 2012.