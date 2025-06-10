The body of a 25-year-old civil services aspirant from Assam’s Dima Hasao district, who had been missing since June 6 in Uttarakhand, has been found in the Pauri Garhwal district, authorities confirmed on Monday.

As per reports, Rosmita Hojai, a resident of Sontilla Hojai village, had travelled from Assam to Delhi for a Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) examination.

After completing the exam, she reportedly visited Rishikesh in Uttarakhand with two male acquaintances — one of whom was identified as Hemant Sharma, a former classmate from Haryana.

The trio had planned a camping trip in the Shivpuri area of Rishikesh. However, according to reports, Rosmita went missing on the evening of June 6. Her companions claimed she had disappeared near the Ganga river, and a local resident reportedly witnessed a woman drowning near the campsite.

Initial search operations were launched by Uttarakhand Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), with divers scouring the river, but no immediate recovery was made.



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Authorities also began examining the possibility of suicide, though no conclusive evidence supported that theory.

Back in Assam, Rosmita's family filed a missing persons report at the Haflong police station after they lost contact with her. Her mother, Solmodi Hojai, stated that her daughter had travelled alone to Delhi for her exam and had not informed them of her travel to Rishikesh.

On June 10, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, Debolal Gorlosa, confirmed Rosmita’s death in a social media post. He expressed deep sorrow and demanded immediate legal action against the two individuals who had accompanied her.

“It is with a heavy heart I share that Miss Rosmita Hojai… has been found dead today in Pauri Garhwal District of Uttarakhand. This is an unthinkable loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with her grieving family,” Gorlosa wrote.

He also extended his gratitude to Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Uttarakhand Police for their assistance and urged strict action against those involved in what he described as a “horrifying incident.”

As of now, police have not made any arrests, but investigation into the circumstances surrounding Rosmita's disappearance and death is underway.