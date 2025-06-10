Assam Police, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, have successfully seized drugs valued at Rs 45 crore in Cachar district.



This significant operation led to the arrest of four individuals on charges of drug peddling. The seizures involved a large quantity of Yaba tablets, recovered during two consecutive raids based on reliable intelligence.

Chief Minister Sarma praised the efforts of the Cachar Police in a social media post, highlighting the importance of this successful operation in dismantling a larger narcotics network in the region.



"Assam Police stands firm in protecting our youth," Sarma stated, reiterating the state government's commitment to combating drug abuse.

In addition to the Cachar operations, the Assam Rifles, acting on intelligence from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, seized heroin and amphetamine/methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 5 crore at a checkpost in Noney. The drugs were concealed in 50 cases of soap and 49 sachets.



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The Border Security Force also conducted a search operation in Mizoram's Kolasib district, leading to the seizure of 7.042 kg of pseudoephedrine tablets valued at Rs 7.04 lakh. One person was arrested in connection with this seizure. Authorities have confirmed that all the drugs were smuggled from neighbouring Myanmar.

These operations are part of an aggressive anti-narcotics drive by Assam Police, with intensified surveillance along key transit routes. "With the drug trade posing a serious threat to youth and community safety, authorities have intensified surveillance and enforcement, especially along key transit routes bordering other northeastern states," according to CM Sarma.

Earlier, security forces seized drugs valued at over Rs 5.7 crore in Manipur and Mizoram, demonstrating the persistent challenge of narcotics smuggling in the region. These coordinated efforts by law enforcement agencies underscore the ongoing commitment to dismantle the drug networks across the northeastern states.