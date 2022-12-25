In yet another horrifying incident of a teacher brutally hitting their students, a class 6 student in Assam's Karimganj allegedly suffered severe head and ear injuries after being thrashed by his teacher.

The incident was reported at the Patharkandi Central Public School in Karimganj. The victim's father, Nihar Debnath alleged that his son Nirjhar was bleeding from his ears in addition to head wounds.

According to Debnath, he filed an FIR against the accused teacher identified as Gopal Krishna. Debnath alleged that he was pressurised to drop the case against the teacher by goons sent by the teacher.

The teacher and the thugs went on the rampage and vandalised the confectionary store owned by Debnath, despite the victim's father's promise that he wouldn't do anything like that until his son recovered.

According to reports, the goons also kicked and abused the mother of the child, forcing the police to step in to control the situation.

Patharkandi MLA Krishnendu Paul reached the spot and assessed the situation.

Condemning the incident MLA Paul stated, "CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is trying hard to keep the state peaceful, but this kind of incident will not at all be tolerated."

A student in Class 2 at Tollengram Lower Primary School in Lakhipur, Cachar, sustained serious injuries on December 20 after being beaten by his teacher, Dibyajyoti Dutta.

A Class 1 student at Gomari Phuloni Primary School in Merapani in the Golaghat district of Assam on November 18 was beaten by the school Headmaster identified as Anil Bora.

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