Three days after nine members of the militant organisation Hmar People's Convention Democratic Cachar surrendered to Cachar police with weapons, Lakhipur Police arrested the chairman of the HPC (President) group, Lalmin Thang Sanate (52) from the Fulertal Markulin area under the Lakhipur Police Station area on December 24.

A large team of Assam Rifles, SDPO of Lakhipur Police, and OC Rajesh Kumar of Lakhipur Police Station raided and arrested HPC (President) Group Chairman's house in Markulin based on a tip-off from confidential sources. Four 0.32 Automatic Thailand made pistols and 48 rounds of ammunition were seized from his house.

According to locals, tribal members of the militant organisation were involved in extortion activities in the Alni, Chonbari, and Monkush areas despite the fact that many of their cadres were surrounded by police.

Lalmin Thang Sanate, the arrested kingpin of militant organisation HPC (President) Group, has long been involved in anti-national activities and other crimes. He is originally from Manipur and was involved in a variety of anti-social activities such as kidnapping, extortion, murder, weapon stockpiling, and a strategy of uniting other insurgent outfits in the North East as well as the four factions of the HPC.

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