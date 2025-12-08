Assam clears 3,000-bigha land transfer for Silchar Greenfield Airport, approves major infra push

The Assam government has approved the transfer of 3,000 bighas (nearly 992 acres) of land from Doloo Tea Estate in Cachar district to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the construction of a greenfield airport near Silchar.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision on December 7, stating that the allocation includes an additional 500 bighas beyond the earlier 2,500 bighas earmarked for the project.

He said the move will facilitate the state’s efforts to secure approval from the Union Cabinet, paving the way for Silchar’s first full-fledged civilian airport.

Sarma explained that the government had proposed the new airport as expansion of the existing defence airport at Kumbhirgram is not feasible due to heavy air traffic and operational restrictions.

The land transfer, involving workers of Doloo Tea Estate, had earlier witnessed controversy, after the then Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia remarked that the Centre had not received a formal proposal from Assam. It was later clarified that the land acquisition was initiated based on AAI’s request. The episode had triggered protests by tea garden workers, though the government assured that no one would lose homes or employment.

In November 2022, financial assistance was distributed to 1,296 families in Doloo Tea Estate “as a goodwill gesture”. The government had earmarked Rs 50 crore as compensation for workers from Doloo, Lalbagh and Mainagarh estates.



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Despite assurances, discontent resurfaced in June this year when tea workers, under the Asom Mojuri Shramik Union (AMSU), expressed dissatisfaction after the completion of a public hearing, and demanded return of the acquired land or allocation of land elsewhere for tea cultivation.

At the press briefing, the Chief Minister also highlighted several other key cabinet decisions. Under Mission Basundhara, land allotment has been cleared for 1,200 families, further strengthening the government’s grassroots land rights initiative. The cabinet approved a joint aerospace and engineering project at Assam Engineering College in collaboration with Dassault Systems India Pvt Ltd.

Set up over 5,000 sq ft at a cost of Rs 243 crore, the project will offer advanced courses on aerospace and defence, automotive technology and electric vehicles. Dassault will invest Rs 200 crore, while the state government will contribute Rs 43 crore.

The cabinet also granted administrative approval for Assam’s second Sainik School to be built at Longvaku in Karbi Anglong district. The project, costing Rs 335 crore, will be funded in an 80:20 ratio between the Ministry of Defence and the Assam government. Compensation for 884 families affected by land acquisition during the construction of a four-lane National Highway in Dima Hasao was also cleared.

Additionally, the cabinet approved the Assam Logistics and Warehousing Policy, 2025, aiming to position Assam as a significant logistics hub. Another major decision was the inclusion of Assam’s history and geography as compulsory subjects in classes 6, 7 and 8, in line with recommendations made by the high-level committee headed by Justice (Retd.) Biplab Kumar Sharma for the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.