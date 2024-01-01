Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing the press on New Year in Guwahati's Lok Sewa Bhawan said that a total of 112 cabinet meetings have been held in the state in 2023.

The chief minister added that a total of 1,370 of 1513 decisions taken wre implemented in the state among which 4 cabinet meetings were held outside Guwahati in 2023.

Additionally, 13 cabinet meetings have been held outside Guwahati under the present government of 2 years and 8 months.

"As a CM, I visited 28 districts and spent 31 days in district headquarters. President Droupadi Murmu visited Assam once in 2023, Prime Minister Modi visited twice and a total of 44 union ministers visited the state".

The Assam government, under the leadership of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, has been recognized for its high implementation rate of cabinet decisions.

Previously, it was reported that the government had an implementation rate of 98% for decisions made in 100 cabinet meetings over a span of just over two years. Out of 1,238 decisions approved by the cabinet, 1,217 had been put into effect. The administration has emphasized the importance of the cabinet system in governance and has taken steps to increase transparency and accountability by making the decisions and their implementation status public.

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