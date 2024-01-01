Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma marked a significant step towards sustainable transportation by flagging off 200 electric buses in Guwahati on January 1, 2024.

This initiative is part of the Assam State Transport Corporation's (ASTC) efforts to curb carbon emissions and phase out older diesel-run buses. The deployment of these e-buses is expected to transform public transport within the city, offering a cleaner and more environmentally friendly alternative.

The introduction of the electric buses aligns with the broader vision of reducing pollution and promoting green energy in the automobile sector, as emphasized by Assam Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya.

These buses, which will serve 13 routes across Guwahati, have been acquired under the Guwahati Smart City Limited project, showcasing the state's commitment to leveraging smart technology for urban development.

The move also complements the national agenda to combat air pollution, as outlined by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission to introduce low-emission vehicles across Indian cities. With this launch, Assam joins the ranks of progressive states making strides in adopting electric mobility, contributing to the overall goal of reducing the country's carbon footprint.

As of October 30, 2023, India had sanctioned 7090 e-buses under the FAME subsidy scheme, with only 2435 e-buses operational on the roads at that time. Delhi leads the nation with the highest number of e-buses, having added 400 new electric buses to its fleet. In terms of pricing, electric buses in Assam are available in various configurations, with prices ranging from approximately 825,000 INR for a 20-seater electric bus to around 1,000,000 INR for a 15-seater electric sightseeing bus with a battery capacity of 225 Ah.

This landmark event not only signifies Assam's dedication to improving urban infrastructure but also represents a significant leap towards achieving India's ambitious targets for electric vehicle adoption and environmental conservation.

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