In a notification issued by the Chief Minister Office, all cabinet ministers of Assam government including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be participating in Me-Dam-Me-Phi celebrations this year to be held by various organizations in 12 districts on January 31.



CM Sarma will be attending the celebrations organized by the state government at Tipam, Dibrugarh.

Ministers Pijush Hazarika and Bimal Bora will be attending a programme organized by All Tai Ahom Sangathan at Sripuria, Tinsukia; minister Sanjay Kishan will be attending the celebrations at Pratima Nagar, Sadiya organized by All Tai Ahom Organisation; minister Dr Ranoj Pegu will be attending the festival at Bejour Doul, Dibrugarh organized by Purbanchal Tai Sahitya Sabha; minister Jogen Mohan will be attending the celebrations at Amlokhi Deohal and Jajali Panch Ali, Charaideo; minister Parimal Suklabaidya will be present at Bir Pangrao Khetra, Amguri, Sivasagar; minister Chandra Mohan Patowary will be present at Sukafa Samannay Khetra, Jorhat; minister UG Brahma will be present at Habung, Dhemaji; minister Ashok Singhal will be present at Laluk, Lakhimpur; minister Ajanta Neog will be present at Hingijan Pather, Balijan, Golaghat; minister Atul Bora will be present at Komar Gaon, Kaziranga, Golaghat; minister Ranjit Kumar Dass will be present at Bedeti, Biswanath, Sonitpur; minister Keshab Mahanta will be present at Hukanighati, Silghat, Nagaon; minister Nandita Garlosa will be present in Charaibahi, Morigaon and minister Jayanta Malla Baruah will be present at Notboma in Kamrup(M).

Every year at a particular time, families propitiate the dam and the phi of the dead at home, and by the king at Charaideo. This is an inalienable part of the ancestor worship of the Ahom and is called Me-Dam Me-Phi (worshipped the Dam and the Phi). The word “Me” means offerings, “Dam” means ancestors and “Phi” means gods and thus is translated into offering oblation to the dead and sacrifices to gods.



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