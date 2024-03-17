The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma in a major announcement ahead of Eid celebrations has announced a significant initiative for the indigenous Muslims residing in the state.

The state government has announced establishment of district-level committees to carry out socio-economic surveys of the indigenous Muslim communities of the state. Each of these committees will be chaired by the District Commissioners of their respective districts.

This move aims to gather detailed information on the socio-economic conditions of the indigenous Muslims to further aid in their development.

The Bilasipara district committee of the Goria, Moria, Desi Parishad has expressed happiness over the appointment of a youth from the region for conducting the socio-economic survey. Surat Jamal Ali Ahmed, a board commissioner of Bilasipara municipality and a resident of ward number two in Bilasipara town, was welcomed by the district committee of the council today.

The council has encouraged him to ensure that the upcoming survey of indigenous Muslims is conducted with utmost care. They have also expressed gratitude towards the Chief Minister for initiating such a project.

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