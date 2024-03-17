Senior BJP leader from Arunachal Pradesh, Bamang Felix has been appointed as the Chairman of the Campaign Committee for the 1-Arunachal Pradesh West parliamentary constituency.

He will oversee all assembly constituencies within this region for the 2024 elections.

As per the notification released by state BJP mentioned, "Bamang Felix, Home Minister of Arunachal Pradesh & Senior Leader of the BJP party has been entrusted the responsibility of Chairman, Campaign Committee for 1-Arunachal Pradesh West parliamentary constituency and all the assembly constituency falling in the Arunachal Pradesh West parliamentary constituency for the forthcoming Parliamentary and Assembly election -2024"

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