Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing a public meet in Dima Hasao's Laisong on January 4 announced a slew of developmental plans for the region.

The chief minister announced ration cards for all the families of Dima Hasao, urging the residents to take the benefits of several government schemes. Apart from this, the chief minister also announced Rs 10 crore each for the construction of strategic routes in Dima Hasao.

CM Sarma also announced plans for constructiting a 35 km stretch of crucial road connecting Dima Hasao with the neighbouring state of Nagaland.

Urging the youth as well as the children of Dima Hasao to continue their studies, the chief minister announces scootys for all girl students studying in colleges.

"Our government will help the youth of Dima Hasao those who are mulling to join the state police services. Assam government will provide training for all youths mulling to apply for Grade III and IV government services. Our ultimate aim is to provide maximum jobs to the youths of Dima Hasao," said Assam CM at the public meet held at Laisong today.

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