Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has welcomed the Indian government’s decision to revoke the transshipment facility for Bangladesh, calling it a bold and necessary step to protect the nation's strategic and economic interests, especially in the sensitive Northeast region.

In a statement shared on social media, CM Sarma said: “India’s decision to revoke the transshipment facility for Bangladesh underscores Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding national interests and the security of the Northeast region. This decisive action reflects the government’s firm stance on protecting India’s strategic and economic priorities.”

The Chief Minister's remarks come amid rising national security concerns and a broader push to reassess cross-border logistics and infrastructure agreements through the lens of India’s regional stability and long-term sovereignty.



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India has withdrawn the transshipment facility it extended to Bangladesh for exports to the Middle East, Europe and various other countries through its ports and airports amid increasing strain in bilateral ties.

The move came days after head of Dhaka's interim government Muhammad Yunus made a controversial statement in China saying India's northeastern states, which share a nearly 1,600-km border with Bangladesh, are "landlocked" and have no way to reach the ocean except through his country.

India has exempted Bangladeshi exports to Nepal and Bhutan as such trade facilitation is mandatory for landlocked countries under the framework of provisions of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).